Ex-Manchester United Right-Back Antonio Valencia Will Come Back To Old Trafford

The two times Premier League winner Antonio Valencia is about to come back to Old Trafford for a charity game to help the Manchester United Foundation.

Manchester United has confirmed the Ecuadorian to be part of the Legends of the North match.

The event is going to take place on, May 21st, at Old Trafford Stadium and Antonio Valencia, will be there to play along with his ex-teammates.

The number 25 was known for his great pace on the right-wing and his powerful shots. One year Valencia even earned the title of the fastest footballer.

The former Red Devils' right-back became very popular during his time in Manchester United and is very excited to meet again with his ex-teammates at Old Trafford.

Manchester United legends will play against Liverpool's counterpart for the Legends of the North charity game.

All the resources from the Old Trafford match will go to Manchester United Foundation’s work with young people across Greater Manchester.

