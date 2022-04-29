Ex-Manchester United Star Feeding Information about Erik ten Hag to Squad

Former Manchester United player Daley Blind is said to be helping the current squad in getting more information about their next manager Erik ten Hag.

United have already confirmed that Ten Hag will be taking over as the permanent manager from next season onwards, with Ralf Rangnick set to get a consultant role apart from also managing the Austrian national team.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Rob Dawson has reported that the current United squad is already doing research to know more about Ten Hag and Blind has become a key source for them in this regard.

The Dutchman has passed on information to United players about how Ten Hag functions and several players have also reached out to the Ajax defender to know more about the next manager.

Blind is said to have told the United players that Ten Hag does not shy away from putting the team over individuals, as evident from decision to drop top scorer Sebastien Haller in the Dutch Cup final.

It is stated that United are in strict instructions to not bother Ten Hag 48 hours before Ajax games.

