Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Explained: Manchester United's Latest Season-Ticket Reforms

Manchester United's hierarchy have found a breakthrough in talks with the club's Fans' Advisory Board and Fan Forum to incorporate fresh reforms into the latest season ticket policies at Old Trafford.

From the start of next season, Manchester United season ticket holders do not have to pay for the cup matches that they are not attending.

As per the club's latest ticketing system, supporters will have the option to choose Premier League-only season tickets. The rest of the tickets for the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and European tournaments can be opted on a competition-by-competition basis.

imago1011734571h

Under the club's amended policies, a Cup season ticket for Manchester United's official members is back on the agenda, which would provide exclusive access to cup competitions alone.

More flexibility in buy-back schemes of extra tickets will be enabled by the club that could properly ensure availability on match days. Unused tickets could be sold back to the club for its foundation as well.

In the earlier scheme, season ticket holders were ensured access to all the 19 Premier League matches, and purchasing tickets for all the FA Cup, League Cup, and Champions League games were obligatory.

The latest reforms will be a huge boost to the Fans' Advisory Board, whose first proposal on season tickets were accepted and looked at in a serious manner by the club officials. 

The Advisory Board consists of seven representatives(Manchester United supporters) and six senior club officials. The main motive and objective behind this committee are to focus on issues widely related to matchday programs and larger fan concerns regarding the club's daily operations.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

imago1011734571h
News

Explained: Manchester United's Latest Season-Ticket Reforms

By Alan Bincejust now
Ten Hag
Quotes

Brighton and Former Ajax Star on Manchester United's 'Good Choice' in Appointing Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James3 hours ago
declan rice
Quotes

Ex West Ham Star Says Declan Rice Will Leave The Club Amid Manchester United and Manchester City Links

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Pau Torres Against Liverpool On UEFA Champions League Semi-finals
News

Manchester United Signing Target Pau Torres' Villarreal Gets Knocked-Out By Liverpool In UEFA Champions League Semi-finals

By Saul Escudero5 hours ago
imago1011693569h
Quotes

Toni Kroos Reveals About His Collapsed Manchester United Move

By Alan Bince5 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
News

Report: Injury Updates Ahead Of Final Fixtures By Manchester United Manager Ralf Rangnick

By Saul Escudero14 hours ago
Ronaldo
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Cristiano Ronaldo is 'Not Planning to Leave' Manchester United

By Rhys James14 hours ago
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Handed Boost in Pursuit of Signing Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago