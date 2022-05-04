Explained: Manchester United's Latest Season-Ticket Reforms

Manchester United's hierarchy have found a breakthrough in talks with the club's Fans' Advisory Board and Fan Forum to incorporate fresh reforms into the latest season ticket policies at Old Trafford.

From the start of next season, Manchester United season ticket holders do not have to pay for the cup matches that they are not attending.

As per the club's latest ticketing system, supporters will have the option to choose Premier League-only season tickets. The rest of the tickets for the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and European tournaments can be opted on a competition-by-competition basis.

Under the club's amended policies, a Cup season ticket for Manchester United's official members is back on the agenda, which would provide exclusive access to cup competitions alone.

More flexibility in buy-back schemes of extra tickets will be enabled by the club that could properly ensure availability on match days. Unused tickets could be sold back to the club for its foundation as well.

In the earlier scheme, season ticket holders were ensured access to all the 19 Premier League matches, and purchasing tickets for all the FA Cup, League Cup, and Champions League games were obligatory.

The latest reforms will be a huge boost to the Fans' Advisory Board, whose first proposal on season tickets were accepted and looked at in a serious manner by the club officials.

The Advisory Board consists of seven representatives(Manchester United supporters) and six senior club officials. The main motive and objective behind this committee are to focus on issues widely related to matchday programs and larger fan concerns regarding the club's daily operations.

