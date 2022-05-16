Extensive Details On Erik ten Hag's Trip To Manchester

Erik ten Hag has completed his final season at AFC Ajax by winning the Eredivisie title for the third time in his managerial career. The final game ended in a draw with the likes of Brian Brobbery and Edson Alvarez scoring against Vitesse.

The Dutchman will have Steve McClaren, Mitchell van der Gaag, and Eric Ramsay as part of his coaching staff at Old Trafford. Belgian team Club Brugge KV's manager Alfred Schreuder will replace the Erik ten Hag as the next manager of Ajax from next season onwards.

After Dutch media reports stated about the Dutchman skipping the Eredivisie champions' after-party and vacation in the Caribbean islands, quite a few interesting reports came in from the British press.

According to David McDonnell of Daily Mirror, the former Utrecht manager terminated his contract with Ajax six weeks early and will effectively start work at Manchester United from tomorrow.

The main reason behind the Dutchman's desire to join immediately has to do with the formal announcement of his full coaching staff. Erik ten Hag also wants to build a good squad at Manchester and feels that the manager must be involved in all the talks and negotiations with current players and those United intend to sign in the upcoming transfer window.

As per a report from Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, the three-time Eredivisie winning manager is anticipated to arrive in Manchester this week after the Red Devils play their final fixture against Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace.

From Monday onwards, Erik ten Hag will be in discussions with Manchester United staff members over planning for next season and he will not be in Manchester during this period as things stand.

