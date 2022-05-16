Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Extensive Details On Erik ten Hag's Trip To Manchester

Erik ten Hag has completed his final season at AFC Ajax by winning the Eredivisie title for the third time in his managerial career. The final game ended in a draw with the likes of Brian Brobbery and Edson Alvarez scoring against Vitesse.

The Dutchman will have Steve McClaren, Mitchell van der Gaag, and Eric Ramsay as part of his coaching staff at Old Trafford. Belgian team Club Brugge KV's manager Alfred Schreuder will replace the Erik ten Hag as the next manager of Ajax from next season onwards.

After Dutch media reports stated about the Dutchman skipping the Eredivisie champions' after-party and vacation in the Caribbean islands, quite a few interesting reports came in from the British press.

Erik Ten Hag

According to David McDonnell of Daily Mirror, the former Utrecht manager terminated his contract with Ajax six weeks early and will effectively start work at Manchester United from tomorrow.

The main reason behind the Dutchman's desire to join immediately has to do with the formal announcement of his full coaching staff. Erik ten Hag also wants to build a good squad at Manchester and feels that the manager must be involved in all the talks and negotiations with current players and those United intend to sign in the upcoming transfer window.

imago1012029347h

As per a report from Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, the three-time Eredivisie winning manager is anticipated to arrive in Manchester this week after the Red Devils play their final fixture against Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace.

From Monday onwards, Erik ten Hag will be in discussions with Manchester United staff members over planning for next season and he will not be in Manchester during this period as things stand.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik Ten Hag
News

Extensive Details On Erik ten Hag's Trip To Manchester

By Alan Bincejust now
imago1012029347h
Quotes

Erik ten Hag Explains The Reason Behind Joining Manchester United

By Alan Bince44 minutes ago
James Garner
News

Report: Manchester United Youngsters On Loan Close To Promotion With Their Teams

By Saul Escudero58 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag Leaves His Job At Ajax Earlier And Is Ready To Start With Manchester United From Monday

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Champions League
Quotes

Erik ten Hag Disappointed Of Manchester United Not Qualifying For The Champions League

By Alan Bince1 hour ago
imago0039900148h
News

Confirmed: Erik ten Hag Wants To Keep Cristiano Ronaldo At Manchester United

By Alan Bince1 hour ago
imago1012029347h
News

This Is How Stage One Of Manchester United Rebuild Will Look Like This Summer

By Saul Escudero9 hours ago
Pogba
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano's Update On Paul Pogba

By Alan Bince13 hours ago