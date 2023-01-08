FA Cup 2023 Fourth Round Draw In Full

The FA Cup is England’s most prestigious cup competition and the fourth round draw has taken place. The third round had plenty of entertainment with a number of upsets taking place.

One of the standout ties of the round was National League side Wrexham AFC beating Coventry City of the Championship 3-4 away from home. The Welsh side are winning over plenty of hearts with their underdog story.

Manchester United did of course qualify for the next round of the tournament. Erik Ten Hag’s side beat Everton 3-1 at Old Trafford on Friday night.

Liverpool were held to a draw by Wolves at Anfield. The sides drew 2-2 and will now head to a replay to find out who will make it into the pot for the next round.

The fourth round has the potential to once again create some brilliant ties in the competition. United will want an easier tie with such a heavy number of games coming up.

Below you can find the tie for the fourth round draw, every game and every tie in draw order.

Preston North End v Tottenham

Southampton v Blackpool

Wrexham v Sheffield United

Ipswich v Burnley

Manchester United v Reading

Luton/Wigan v Grimsby

Derby v West Ham

Stoke City v Aston Villa/Stevenage

Blackburn v Forest Green/Birmingham

Walsall v Leicester City

Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood

Man City/Chelsea v Oxford/Arsenal

Bristol C/Swansea v Chesterfield/West Brom

Brighton v Liverpool/Wolves

Fulham v Sunderland

Boreham Wood/Accrington v Cardiff/Leeds

