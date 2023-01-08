FA Cup 2023 Fourth Round Draw In Full
The FA Cup is England’s most prestigious cup competition and the fourth round draw has taken place. The third round had plenty of entertainment with a number of upsets taking place.
One of the standout ties of the round was National League side Wrexham AFC beating Coventry City of the Championship 3-4 away from home. The Welsh side are winning over plenty of hearts with their underdog story.
Manchester United did of course qualify for the next round of the tournament. Erik Ten Hag’s side beat Everton 3-1 at Old Trafford on Friday night.
Liverpool were held to a draw by Wolves at Anfield. The sides drew 2-2 and will now head to a replay to find out who will make it into the pot for the next round.
The fourth round has the potential to once again create some brilliant ties in the competition. United will want an easier tie with such a heavy number of games coming up.
Below you can find the tie for the fourth round draw, every game and every tie in draw order.
Preston North End v Tottenham
Southampton v Blackpool
Wrexham v Sheffield United
Ipswich v Burnley
Manchester United v Reading
Luton/Wigan v Grimsby
Derby v West Ham
Stoke City v Aston Villa/Stevenage
Blackburn v Forest Green/Birmingham
Walsall v Leicester City
Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood
Man City/Chelsea v Oxford/Arsenal
Bristol C/Swansea v Chesterfield/West Brom
Brighton v Liverpool/Wolves
Fulham v Sunderland
Boreham Wood/Accrington v Cardiff/Leeds
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Manchester United Hit Stumbling Block Regarding Joao Felix Transfer
- Manchester United To Allow Centre Back To Leave In 2023
- Casemiro Is Manchester United’s Best Signing In Recent Years
- Report: Manchester United Identify Victor Osimhen As Prime Striker Target
- Marseille Interested In Manchester United Youngster
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon