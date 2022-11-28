FA Cup 3rd Round Draw In Full, Manchester United Learn Their Fate
Manchester United have learned their fate in the FA Cup and have found out who they will face in the third round. United face
The FA Cup is a competition that United will want to compete in with it being the main domestic competition to compete in. The game against
Erik Ten Hag will want to search for his chance at silverware at the first time of asking at United. The Dutchman enjoyed successful days during his time at Ajax.
The 3rd round in the FA Cup is one of the most anticipated draws of the year. It sets up some fantastic ties between some heavyweights of English football as well as some teams lower down the pyramid.
You can find the full third round draw below, including United’s tie.
Preston v Huddersfield
Middlesbrough v Brighton
Chesterfield v West Brom
Manchester City v Chelsea
Charlton/Stockport v Walsall
Boreham Wood v Accrington Stanley
Tottenham v Portsmouth
Derby v Barnsley
Cardiff v Leeds
Brentford v West Ham
Bournemouth v Burnley
Coventry v Wrexham
Norwich v Blackburn
Aston Villa v Stevenage
Luton v Wigan
Oxford v Arsenal
Fleetwood v QPR
Liverpool v Wolves
Grimsby v Burton
Blackpool v Nottingham Forest
Dagenham/Gillingham v Leicester
Forest Green v Birmingham
Bristol City v Swansea
Hartlepool v Stoke
Hull v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Millwall v Sheffield United
Shrewsbury v Sunderland
Sheffied Weds v Newcastle
Manchester United v Everton
Reading v Watford
Ipswich v Rotherham
