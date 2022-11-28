Skip to main content
FA Cup 3rd Round Draw In Full, Manchester United Learn Their Fate

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United have learned their fate in the third round of the FA Cup.

Manchester United have learned their fate in the FA Cup and have found out who they will face in the third round.

The FA Cup is a competition that United will want to compete in with it being the main domestic competition to compete in.

Erik Ten Hag will want to search for his chance at silverware at the first time of asking at United. The Dutchman enjoyed successful days during his time at Ajax. 

Erik Ten Hag

The 3rd round in the FA Cup is one of the most anticipated draws of the year. It sets up some fantastic ties between some heavyweights of English football as well as some teams lower down the pyramid.

You can find the full third round draw below, including United’s tie. 

Preston v Huddersfield

Middlesbrough v Brighton

Chesterfield v West Brom

Manchester City v Chelsea

Charlton/Stockport v Walsall

Boreham Wood v Accrington Stanley

Tottenham v Portsmouth

Derby v Barnsley

Cardiff v Leeds 

Brentford v West Ham

Bournemouth v Burnley

Coventry v Wrexham

Norwich v Blackburn

Aston Villa v Stevenage

Luton v Wigan

Oxford v Arsenal

Fleetwood v QPR

Liverpool v Wolves

Grimsby v Burton

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest

Dagenham/Gillingham v Leicester

Forest Green v Birmingham

Bristol City v Swansea

Hartlepool v Stoke

Hull v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Millwall v Sheffield United

Shrewsbury v Sunderland

Sheffied Weds v Newcastle

Manchester United v Everton

Reading v Watford

Ipswich v Rotherham

