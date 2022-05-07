FA Youth Cup Final at Old Trafford Set for Record Attendance Closing in on 60,000 Tickets

Manchester United have sold a record number of FA Youth Cup final tickets ahead of the ultimate clash between the Red Devils and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

This attendance will be the biggest football crowd this season excluding games that were held in Wembley and Manchester United's first-team home games.

Over a two-day period, around 10,000 tickets were bought by Manchester United fans and 5,200 tickets were purchased by Forest fans. In a stadium with 73,000 capacity, the club is expecting the total attendance to overtake 60,356, which was achieved in October's game against Tottenham Hotspurs.

According to Andy Mitten, the academy youth cup final has sold around 60,000 tickets already. Gate receipts have peaked at an all-time high with the sales obtained from this fixture going to Manchester United Foundation for charity purposes.

As per the same report, Nottingham Forest fans are traveling to Manchester's biggest stadium after their last outing to the ground in 1999.

Tickets for the main event cost just £1. Manchester United's academy side will be coached by Travis Binnion, former Sheffield United academy coach, and the Red Devils' former head of player development at the Under-14 to Under-16 level.

The Young Reds from West Midlands will be drilled beside the pitchside by Manchester United's former reserves manager Warren Joyce, who has helped in promoting young Red Devils into the first team such as Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, who went on to win the academy trophy for the club last time against a Sheffield United side consisting of a young Harry Maguire.

Manchester United have won this competition ten times - the highest with Chelsea in the second position by winning it nine times.

