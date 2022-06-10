Fabrizio Romano: Barcelona Respond to Manchester United Bid For Frenkie De Jong

Barcelona have responded to a bid from Manchester United for Frenkie De Jong, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The midfielder has been linked to the club ever since the arrival of his former manager Erik Ten Hag in Manchester - who he worked with at AFC Ajax.

With the difficult financial situation at the Spanish club, it looks like the 25 year-old is available, for a certain price.

Notorious transfer journalist Romano posted this update on social media:

According to the report, The Red Devils made an opening offer of 60million Euros plus 10million in add-ons.

The bid was turned down allegedly, but the clubs remain in contact with each other to work out a deal.

Finally, he says that De Jong has not indicated to anyone his desire to stay or leave - he is still waiting (Assumedly for the clubs decision on the transfer).

The Dutchman played 46 games for Barca in all competitions in the last campaign, while providing five assists and scoring four goals from the centre of midfield.

