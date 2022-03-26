Fabrizio Romano: Bruno Fernandes Agrees to Extend Manchester United Contract
Fabrizio Romano has said that Bruno Fernandes has agreed to extend his contract at Manchester United.
The midfielder has again been an influential figure in his team - scoring nine goals and providing another 14 in all competitions, and it is said The Red Devils see him as a key player.
The transfer journalist revealed this morning that Fernandes' new contract will be signed, subject to paperwork completion.
The journalist said: "Bruno Fernandes new contract with Manchester United will be valid for the next five years. Bruno has already accepted - it’s matter of time o complete the paperworks and sign."
The news comes after talks allegedly started last July.
Author's verdict
I do worry if the new manager, whether it be Erik Ten Hag or someone else, will agree with the decision or not. However, the vast majority of managers would like a player like him anyway.
It's good news that Fernandes will now extend his contract.
