Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Fabrizio Romano: Bruno Fernandes Agrees to Extend Manchester United Contract

Fabrizio Romano has said that Bruno Fernandes has agreed to extend his contract at Manchester United.

The midfielder has again been an influential figure in his team - scoring nine goals and providing another 14 in all competitions, and it is said The Red Devils see him as a key player.

The transfer journalist revealed this morning that Fernandes' new  contract will be signed, subject to paperwork completion.

The journalist said: "Bruno Fernandes new contract with Manchester United will be valid for the next five years. Bruno has already accepted - it’s matter of time o complete the paperworks and sign."

The news comes after talks allegedly started last July.

Author's verdict

I do worry if the new manager, whether it be Erik Ten Hag or someone else, will agree with the decision or not. However, the vast majority of managers would like a player like him anyway.

It's good news that Fernandes will now extend his contract.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

bruno scott
News

Fabrizio Romano: Bruno Fernandes Agrees to Extend Manchester United Contract

By Rhys James56 seconds ago
ten hag 3
News

Premier League and Bundesliga Sides Are Interested in Manchester United Target Erik Ten Hag

By Alex Wallace9 hours ago
declan rice
Transfers

Declan Rice Prefers Move To Rivals Over Manchester United

By Soumyajit Roy13 hours ago
Elanga scores vs Leeds
Quotes

'Good Person to be Around' - Manchester United Man Hails Cristiano Ronaldo's Attitude

By Kaustubh Pandey14 hours ago
ten hag 2
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag Says He is 'Ready to Leave Ajax and Accept a New Challenge' Amid Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago
Cavani
News

Manchester United Star 'Irritated' With Leaks From Club Amidst Transfer Talk

By Kaustubh Pandey15 hours ago
Marcus Rashford
Quotes

Ex-Goalkeeper: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford Could Play His Best Football At Liverpool As a False-Nine

By Rhys James17 hours ago
Fred and Lingard
News

Premier League Side Still Interested in Manchester United Midfielder

By Kaustubh Pandey19 hours ago