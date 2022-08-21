Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano: Casemiro Completes Manchester United Medical

Casemiro has now reportedly completed his Manchester United medical ahead of his move from Real Madrid having arrived in Manchester over the weekend, reports reliable and well known journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United announced that they had agreed a deal in principal to sign Real Madrid midfielder, Casemiro this summer. 

The player however is not able to play against United’s rivals, Liverpool on Monday due to only recently completing a medical and not having his visa sorted at this moment. 

United fans were delighted with the news of the signing with the Brazilian international being a player that they have needed for some time. 

Casemiro

An update was provided on the status of the Casemiro deal on Sunday evening by Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

Romano tweeted an update to his followers on Sunday, stating that the player had completed his medical tests in Manchester ahead of the move. 

He said, in full; “Casemiro has completed medical tests session in Manchester and he’s just waiting for visa to be sorted, as contract until June 2026 with option for further season has been already completed.

First training session as new Man Utd player will take place next week.”

As stated by Fabrizio, Casemiro will train with United for the first time next week ahead of their next game. 

