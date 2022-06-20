Fabrizio Romano: Danish Midfielder Christian Eriksen Not A Priority For Spurs, With Manchester United And Brentford Still In The Race

Christian Eriksen is not a priority for Spurs, according to Fabrizio Romano, with Manchester United and Brentford still in the race.

The Danish international impressed during his short six month spell at Brentford last season, after showing great mentality to recover from his cardiac arrest in Euro 2020.

Now a free agent, he may choose his next club with several seemingly interested - particularly in the Premier League. Renowned transfer journalist Romano has released this update on Twitter regarding this situation:

According to him, Tottenham are currently focused on other positions to strengthen in this summer. Brentford and The Red Devils are still very much in the race, though.

United are said to have already confirmed their interest to his agent and with the departures of players such as Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard, it seems likely that the club would be in for at least one midfielder of Eriksen's mould.

The player received 11 appearances for The Bees in the last campaign, scoring one goal while providing four assists in the process. He also helped them to seven wins out of ten in the games he started.

With the signing of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong also looking likely, Erik Ten Hag's side could have a completely revamped midfield next season.

