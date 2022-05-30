Fabrizio Romano Confirms Diogo Dalot's Manchester United Future Under Erik Ten Hag
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed what Diogo Dalot's future is looking like at Manchester United, under the new manager Erik Ten Hag.
The right-back was the club's first choice player in his position under interim Ralf Rangnick, and now despite his departure it seems likely he will continue to be a valued member of the squad under the new boss.
Notorious transfer journalist Romano has confirmed that Dalot is a player who the Dutchman has given positive feedback about, and that he may fit well into his style of playing football.
A player who most see as more comfortable on the ball compared to his positional competitor Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the Portuguese could be a better fit for the possession based style Ten Hag likely wants to implement.
The 23 year-old has racked up 24 Premier League appearances this season, and will look to improve upon an encouraging campaign next time around.
