Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Diogo Dalot's Manchester United Future Under Erik Ten Hag

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed what Diogo Dalot's future is looking like at Manchester United, under the new manager Erik Ten Hag.

The right-back was the club's first choice player in his position under interim Ralf Rangnick, and now despite his departure it seems likely he will continue to be a valued member of the squad under the new boss.

Notorious transfer journalist Romano has confirmed that Dalot is a player who the Dutchman has given positive feedback about, and that he may fit well into his style of playing football.

A player who most see as more comfortable on the ball compared to his positional competitor Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the Portuguese could be a better fit for the possession based style Ten Hag likely wants to implement.

The 23 year-old has racked up 24 Premier League appearances this season, and will look to improve upon an encouraging campaign next time around.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Diogo Dalot
News

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Diogo Dalot's Manchester United Future Under Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James18 seconds ago
Darwin Nunez at Benfica
Exclusives

Report: Forward Darwin Nunez Extremely Close To Signing For Manchester United Amid Interest From Atletico Madrid

By Saul Escudero5 hours ago
James Garner
Transfers

Watch: Manchester United Loanee James Garner Shared His Championship Trophy On His Social Media

By Saul Escudero6 hours ago
Christopher Nkunku
Transfers

Christopher Nkunku Provides Update on his Future Amid Manchester United, PSG and Liverpool Links

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
News

Ralf Rangnick Leaves Manchester United to Focus on Austria Job

By Alex Wallace21 hours ago
Marcus Rashford
News

Report: Marcus Rashford Is Not Considered By England National Team For World Cup And Claims Say He Wants To Impress Erik Ten Hag

By Saul EscuderoMay 28, 2022
Harry Maguire
News

Report: Gareth Southgate Believes Harry Maguire Is Still The Best Manchester United Defender

By Saul EscuderoMay 28, 2022
Anthony Martial
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Considering to Include Anthony Martial in Swap Deal to Sign Benfica Striker Darwin Nunez

By Alex WallaceMay 28, 2022