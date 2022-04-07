Fabrizio Romano Confirms Manchester United Want to Extend Luke Shaw's Contract

Football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United want to extend Luke Shaw's contract and will open discussions soon.

United have recently extended the contract of Bruno Fernandes which seems him receive an increased wage as well as a longer deal to keep him at the club.

Shaw is understood to be the next player on United's list to offer a new contract to.

The English left back has a current deal at Old Trafford until summer 2023 with an option to extend to 2024.

Romano has confirmed that the club will open contract talks in the coming weeks ahead of offering the left back a new deal.

Romano said, "Manchester United will discuss Luke Shaw contract extension in the coming weeks, as expected.

Man Utd have an option to extend deal until June 2024, but want to negotiate with Shaw after Bruno's new deal.

Same clause is also included into Rashford's current contract."

United are also potentially looking at an option to extend Rashford's deal but a decision is set to be made in the summer upon the arrival of the new manager.

