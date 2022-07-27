Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano: Cristiano Ronaldo Tells Erik Ten Hag He Wants To Leave Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo met with Erik Ten Hag on Tuesday in a face to face meeting regarding crunch talks about his future ahead of the new season.

Ronaldo flew into Manchester on Monday evening ahead of the talks with his new boss who tried to convince the player about the project at the club.

However, in the meeting between player and manager, nothing seems to have changed at the current moment and neither party is ready to change their stance. 

On United’s side they remain firm and Fabrizio Romano confirmed in a new YouTube video that the Red Devils remain set on keeping the player and do continue to view him as ‘not for sale’.

Cristiano Ronaldo

However despite United remaining firm in this situation, that doesn’t stop Jorge Mendes wanting to push for Ronaldo’s exit from the club and the agent will continue to find a solution in the market. 

Ronaldo could still leave United this summer should a European giant opt to push to sign the player and be able to take on his monster wage bill.

Fabrizio Romano has once again confirmed that in Tuesday’s meeting Ronaldo expressed his desire to leave, directly to Erik Ten Hag, as he said;

“From what i’m told, in the meeting, Cristiano confirmed that he wants to leave. To explore the market again to find a (exit) solution.”

