Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano: Will David De Gea, Marcus Rashford & Others Receive New Manchester United Contracts?

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the contract situation with certain Manchester United players such as David De Gea and Marcus Rashford, who could leave on a free at the end of the season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester United saw a whole host of players leave on a free transfer at the end of last season and it is possible we could see yet more depart for no fee next summer.

However, with many of the players in question enjoying good form as things stand it seems more likely only a couple will leave on a free.

There are six players in the first-team squad who have just one year left on their current deals. These are David De Gea, Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot, Fred, Luke Shaw and Cristiano Ronaldo.

David Dea Gea

David De Gea

Superstar Ronaldo seems most likely to leave since reports widely suggested that he wanted out last summer and did not get his wish, whereas Fred and Shaw currently find themselves out of the team and also look like they could depart if things carry on the way they are. 

Most of the others, however, seem likely to get new deals or at least activation of the one-year extension clause that is present in many of the club's player contracts.

Fabrizio Romano on Caught Offside (Via UtdPlug) has said that currently, the club are not close to extending the deals of any of these players and that the club will decide in the coming months whether or not to offer new contracts.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

David Dea Gea
News

Fabrizio Romano: Will David De Gea, Marcus Rashford & Others Receive New Manchester United Contracts?

By Rhys James
Marcus Rashford goal Palace
News

New: Marcus Rashford & Two Other Manchester United Stars Miss Training

By Rhys James
Casemiro Manchester United Premier League
Quotes

Casemiro Shared His Thoughts On Antony Being His Teammate At Manchester United

By Saul Escudero
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
Quotes

Thomas Muller Has His Say On Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Debate

By Alex Wallace
Old Trafford
News

Manchester United’s Premier League Fixtures Before FIFA World Cup

By Alex Wallace
Tahith Chong
Quotes

Tahith Chong Says Erik Ten Hag Will Succeed At Manchester United

By Rhys James
Casemiro
Quotes

Casemiro Opens Up On Life Since Joining Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Glazers Out Protest
News

Sir Jim Ratcliffe Still Open To Manchester United Takeover

By Alex Wallace