Fabrizio Romano: Will David De Gea, Marcus Rashford & Others Receive New Manchester United Contracts?

Manchester United saw a whole host of players leave on a free transfer at the end of last season and it is possible we could see yet more depart for no fee next summer.

However, with many of the players in question enjoying good form as things stand it seems more likely only a couple will leave on a free.

There are six players in the first-team squad who have just one year left on their current deals. These are David De Gea, Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot, Fred, Luke Shaw and Cristiano Ronaldo.

David De Gea IMAGO / News Images

Superstar Ronaldo seems most likely to leave since reports widely suggested that he wanted out last summer and did not get his wish, whereas Fred and Shaw currently find themselves out of the team and also look like they could depart if things carry on the way they are.

Most of the others, however, seem likely to get new deals or at least activation of the one-year extension clause that is present in many of the club's player contracts.

Fabrizio Romano on Caught Offside (Via UtdPlug) has said that currently, the club are not close to extending the deals of any of these players and that the club will decide in the coming months whether or not to offer new contracts.

