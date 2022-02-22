'It's Not A Positive Moment' - Fabrizio Romano On Feud Between Cristiano Ronaldo And Harry Maguire

Skip to main content
'It's Not A Positive Moment' - Fabrizio Romano On Manchester United's Dressing Room

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United's dressing room is not in a good situation right now.

Manchester United has been in the news for all of the wrong reasons as of late.

The Red Devils have clawed their way back up the Premier League table and currently sit in fourth place but tensions are said to be brewing behind closed doors.

Recently, the Mirror claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire are "embroiled in a Manchester United power struggle" over the captain's armband.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has spoken out about inside information that he has.

“I was asking my sources close to Man United and close to the Man United dressing room, and the answer was not negative. Of course, it’s not a positive moment, so they’re not happy with the situation, but they are together to fight for Man United.

“They had a good win with Leeds so I don’t see the Man United dressing room having big problems.”

Supporters will be hoping that the transfer insider is correct and that all is well behind closed doors.

If Ralf Rangnick's side continues to win, things should be okay. However, if the club endures a period of poor form the situation could become tense once again.

Harry Maguire Cristiano Ronaldo
