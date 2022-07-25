Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano: Eric Bailly’s Dream Is To Play For Manchester United Regularly

Eric Bailly is a player who is on the fringe of the Manchester United first team due to the number of injuries suffered over the years, however the defenders dream is to play regularly for the club despite interest from other teams to sign him, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Bailly has been the subject to much interest this summer with a number of teams looking towards signing the player as United look to move on the centre back. 

The Ivory Coast international however, wants to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has explained on Monday. 

Anthony Martial

Bailly has been subject to major interest from Italian side AS Roma as former United boss Jose Mourinho looks to possibly reunite with the player this summer. 

Other clubs such as Newcastle United and Fulham had both looked at the player ahead of the window but have opted to search for other targets. 

Bailly will now be even further down the pecking order of United defenders with the recent addition of Lisandro Martinez. 

Regardless, Romano has reported on the player and has said;

“Eric Bailly's dream is to play regularly for Manchester United. Roma want him, but they are pursuing other targets before doing deals for defenders.”

