Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Fabrizio Romano Expects Edinson Cavani to Leave Manchester United This Summer

Fabrizio Romano who is regarded as one of the most reliable transfer related journalists in the world has said that he expects Edinson Cavani to leave Manchester United this summer.

Romano has spoken about the futures of a couple of United players, including the future of Cavani.

imago1010070476h

The 35 year old's contract expires this summer and Romano says that he is expecting Cavani to leave Old Trafford as a free agent.

There has already been interest in the Uruguayan ahead of his expected departure with Brazilian side Botafogo being one of the main clubs interested in his services.

Cavani has missed a number of games this season already for United due to various injuries and illnesses.

United will be looking to bring in younger faces as replacements for the striker with Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen being the latest player linked to a move to Old Trafford.

Romano is yet to discuss many targets that have been linked to United such as replacements for outgoing players but United fans will most likely hear plenty more from the transfer expert in coming months.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

imago1009675827h
News

Fabrizio Romano Expects Edinson Cavani to Leave Manchester United This Summer

By Alex Wallace
56 seconds ago
imago1010237038h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United 'Want to Replace' Cristiano Ronaldo With Serie A Star Striker Victor Osimhen

By Alex Wallace
1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Manchester United Manager Ralf Rangnick Has 'Major Reservations' About Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace
1 hour ago
imago1010122434h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Jude Bellingham as a Potential Paul Pogba Replacement

By Alex Wallace
14 hours ago
imago1010211733h
News

Watch: Kepa Misses His Penalty for Chelsea Which Sees Liverpool Win the Carabao Cup

By Alex Wallace
17 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
Transfers

Ralf Rangnick Tells Fans They Are 'Dreaming' When Asked About Three Manchester United Targets

By Rhys James
21 hours ago
Paul Pogba vs Brighton
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Could Move for Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba

By Alex Wallace
22 hours ago
imago1009910431h
News

Manchester United Hold Preliminary Talks With Mauricio Pochettino

By Alex Wallace
23 hours ago