Fabrizio Romano: Frenkie De Jong Has No Intention To Take Pay Cut At Barcelona

Reports had suggested that due to Frenkie De Jong’s eagerness to stay at Barcelona, the midfielder would be open to taking a pay cut, however transfer specialist and journalist, Fabrizio Romano has stated that it has never been the players intention to take a cut to his wage to stay at the club.

De Jong is currently keen to stay at Barcelona despite also being open to a move to Manchester United to reunite with Erik Ten Hag. The midfielder’s hesitation is the reason that no deal has been completed.

United and Barcelona have had a deal in principle with an agreed fee in place for weeks but no movement has been made as of yet.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

The Dutchman wants to stay at Barcelona following the weeks of rumours, however the club do not want the player to stay due to the financial elements involved in his contract.

It’s worth understanding that Barcelona also need to sell the player due to being unable to register a number of signings ahead of the new season.

A new report from Fabrizio Romano has reiterated a number of points made in the past, he said;

“Frenkie de Jong never had an intention to take a paycut to stay at Barça. At the moment, there is no intention on the player and his agent's side to accept a paycut and this was communicated by his agents to Barça two weeks ago."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon