Fabrizio Romano Gives Big Update On Manchester United Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Following Erik Ten Hag Arrival

Fabrizio Romano has given a big Donny Van De Beek update,  following Erik Ten Hag's arrival at Manchester United.

The midfielder has had a tough time at the club since arriving - struggling for a regular place in the team.

He went out on loan after the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick - spending 2022 so far at Everton.

He received seven appearances under Frank Lampard, scoring one goal in the process.

Donny Van De Beek

Many expected the 25 year-old to leave The Red Devils this summer, after failing to impress in the appearances he was given, but now that his former manager Ten Hag has arrived at the club - some expected things to change.

Notorious transfer journalist Romano has confirmed this - stating  that the Dutchman is in fact in United's plans next season - and that he will play a role in the team next season.

With the history he has with his fellow Dutch manager - getting to a Champions League final as one of the most important players - it would be expected that the boss has high hopes for Van De Beek.

