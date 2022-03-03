Fabrizio Romano Gives Hint on Jesse Lingard's Future

Fabrizio Romano has revealed a hint on where Jesse Lingard may end up beyond this season.

The Englishmen had enjoyed years as a fan favourite at Old Trafford, but has fallen out of favour in the last couple of seasons.

Despite flourishing on loan at West Ham last year, from January until the summer, Lingard still has received a lack of game time at Old Trafford, and has found it difficult to work his way into the team.

IMAGO / AFLO

On the here we go podcast, the Italian told viewers the club he wanted to move to in January on deadline day.

“I’m told that Jesse Lingard’s plan is clear. He’s prepared to leave. He wanted to leave on Deadline Day to join Newcastle. "

"This didn’t happen because of Mason Greenwood’s situation, it changed in the future of Jesse Lingard. But in June, he’s already looking for options.”

The 29 year-old's contract is due to expire this summer.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |