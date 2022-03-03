Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Fabrizio Romano Gives Hint on Jesse Lingard's Future

Fabrizio Romano has revealed a hint on where Jesse Lingard may end up beyond this season.

The Englishmen had enjoyed years as a fan favourite at Old Trafford, but has fallen out of favour in the last couple of seasons.

Despite flourishing on loan at West Ham last year, from January until the summer, Lingard still has received a lack of game time at Old Trafford, and has found it difficult to work his way into the team.

Jesse Lingard

On the here we go podcast, the Italian told viewers the club he wanted to move to in January on deadline day.

“I’m told that Jesse Lingard’s plan is clear. He’s prepared to leave. He wanted to leave on Deadline Day to join Newcastle. "

"This didn’t happen because of Mason Greenwood’s situation, it changed in the future of Jesse Lingard. But in June, he’s already looking for options.”

The 29 year-old's contract is due to expire this summer.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Jesse Lingard
News

Fabrizio Romano Gives Hint on Jesse Lingard's Future

By Rhys James
1 minute ago
imago1010257707h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Showing Strong Interest in Serie A Midfielder

By Alex Wallace
53 minutes ago
imago1008942602h
News

Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs Have No Intention of Re-joining the European Super League

By Alex Wallace
1 hour ago
Harry Maguire
News

Manchester United Players Question Harry Maguire's Place in the Starting XI

By Rhys James
2 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag Having English Lessons Amid Manchester United Rumours

By Rhys James
15 hours ago
Araujo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Set to Offer Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo Double His Current Salary to Sign This Summer

By Alex Wallace
17 hours ago
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Transfers

Report: Aaron Wan-Bissaka Set to Leave Manchester United This Summer

By Rhys James
18 hours ago
Roman Abramovic
News

Roman Abramovich Takes the Decision to Sell Chelsea FC

By Rhys James
19 hours ago