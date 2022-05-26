Skip to main content
Fabrizio Romano: Harry Maguire Looks Set to Stay at Manchester United

Harry Maguire looks set to stay at Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The England international endured a difficult season in 21/22, facing harsh criticism for his performances.

The 29 year-old was out of form, just like most of the team, but his role as a senior player and club captain meant even more pressure came onto him.

Some have suggested that he could even leave United this summer, with players such as Ajax central defender Jurrien Timber being linked with the club,

Notorious transfer journalist Romano has played down these rumours, however.

According to his report, the player will have a conversation with the Dutch boss in the coming days to understand the club's plans as well as his future there.

However, he does state that there are currently no signs of the skipper departing the club this summer.

