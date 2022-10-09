Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano: Is There An Issue Between Cristiano Ronaldo & Erik Ten Hag?

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed whether or not there is a problem between Erik Ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag joined the club in the summer and has made a whole host of changes to the plan and the way the team wants to do things on and off the pitch.

The result of this has been better form, despite some bad results at times this season. One of the big changes the Dutchman made is the personnel who play on the pitch.

In the last campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo was a player central to the side and seemed to be a very important part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's and later Ralf Rangnick's team. However, this has changed.

Ten Hag has only started the superstar in one league match and it looks like he could be on his way out even as soon as January.

Some rumours (The most recent of which you can read here)  have suggested that the 37-year-old has an issue with the way the new manager handles things.

According to renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, though, there is no problem between the two individuals - despite the forward being unhappy sitting on the bench.

It is said that he has not caused any problems in training or anything similar to that and the mood around the manager has always been good from the side of the players, who know that the project needs time.

