Fabrizio Romano: Lisandro Martinez DID Report To Ajax Training Amid Manchester United Links

According to reports earlier on Wednesday, Lisandro Martinez had not reported for Ajax training following international commitments which had sparked some intense links to Manchester United however, Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that the Argentine was present at Ajax training.

Martinez has been heavily linked with both Arsenal and United who are both said to be pushing hard to sign the player ahead of the new campaign.

United may have the upper hand in the pursuit of the player as Erik Ten Hag is keen to reunite with the player that was apart of his title winning side last season at Ajax.

Ten Hag is looking to make additions to his squad ahead of the season with Tyrell Malacia already at the club and Christian Eriksen set to follow in a matter of days.

Martinez is a versatile player that is keen on moving to the English top flight ahead of next season and is set to discuss his future with Ajax soon.

Despite reports set onto social media, Martinez’s agent confirmed to Fabrizio Romano that the player has appeared at Ajax training.

The updated report said;

“Fabrizio Romano spoke with Lisandro Martinez’s agent who confirmed the player reported himself at Ajax today.”

Once again reported by The European Lad.

