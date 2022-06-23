Skip to main content
Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Are Awaiting Christian Eriksen Decision Amid Brentford And Spurs Interest

Manchester United are awaiting a decision from Christian Eriksen, according to Fabrizio Romano, with Spurs and Brentford also in the mix.

After the departures of midfield stars Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata, United are understandably in for some replacements, and the Danish international's name looks high on the list as of now.

He impressed during his short term deal at Brentford towards the back end of last season, and showed great courage to recover from his cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 - scoring one goal and providing a further four assists in 11 games in the Premier League.

Renowned transfer journalist Romano has provided an update on the situation, which he posted on Twitter:

According to his report, both United and his previous club The Bees are among three main clubs who are considering signing the player. Currently, both are awaiting a decision from the 30 year old on his future.

Tottenham, who Eriksen reached a Champions League final with in 2019, are said to be focused on other transfer targets as of now, but he says that they did speak once with his agent, despite not following up on those talks.

