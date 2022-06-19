Skip to main content
Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Considering New Bid For Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United are considering a new bid for Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The midfielder has been linked with The Red Devils since the arrival of Erik Ten Hag in Manchester, who worked with him in a successful Ajax team for years - including when they reached the Champions League Semi-Final.

It would also mean a reunion with Donny Van De Beek, who worked well with him too at the Dutch club.

Renowned transfer journalist Romano has given another update on the current situation. He posted this on Twitter:

He claims that the club are considering putting in another bid for the 25 year old in the coming days - and that this is a serious possibility.

Additionally, the report reiterates the initial offer - which was worth a total of 60million Euros up front, plus add ons.

De Jong was given 46 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish giants in the last campaign, scoring four goals while providing five assists in the process.

We will see in the coming days how the transfer story develops. 

