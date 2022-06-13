Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Considering Ruben Neves Signing From Wolves, Depending On Frenkie De Jong Deal
Manchester United have considered the signing of Ruben Neves, according to Fabrizio Romano, who has also revealed the price tag of the midfielder.
The Portuguese international has attracted interest from a host of top teams since winning promotion to the Premier League in 2018, and is again on the radar of another one.
After the departures of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, there is no doubt United will be in for at least one midfielder this transfer window.
Renowned transfer journalist Romano has confirmed that the 25 year old is in fact on the list of The Red Devils, but it depends on the fee that they will have to pay to get him.
The Black Country side are said to want 100million Euros as compensation for taking the player, an amount that Erik Ten Hag's team is not willing to pay at the moment.
However, it is said that a deal could be dependent on United's pursue on Frenkie De Jong of Barcelona, who is another midfielder who the club are heavily rumoured to be in for.
