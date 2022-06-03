Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Make Transfer Decision on Centre-Back Duo

Manchester United have made a transfer decision on two of their centre backs, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The notorious transfer journalist has said that duo Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe will leave the club this summer, if United get their wish.

Both players have not played much for United in recent times, with Eric Bailly only receiving seven appearances in all competitions - mostly when players such as Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof were injured.

With his own injury problems very clear to see during his time at the club, it may not come as a surprise that he will now leave.

Tuanzebe had spent last season on loan, however, and many fans had hope he would make it as a valued member of the Red Devils' squad.

For the first half of the season he played at Aston Villa, but after the arrival of Steven Gerrard, who did not see a place for him in the team, secured another loan move to Napoli in Serie A.

He did not do enough to impress United's hierarchy while away from the club though, clearly, and with his Ivorian teammate will now depart the club, if the report is to be believed.

