Fabrizio Romano: Marcus Rashford 'Considering' His Manchester United Future

'

Fabrizio Romano has said that Marcus Rashford is "Considering" his Manchester United future.

The report comes after an incredibly frustrating Manchester derby from a red point of view, where the England international came on in the second half.

Rashford has found it difficult this season to keep a starting spot in the first XI. 

He missed the start of 21/22 as he was recovering from surgery. When he came back he enjoyed some good initial form, but it fell off along with the rest of the team.

With the winger's game time seeing a big decrease compared to previous years, he is said to be considering leaving the club.

The transfer journalist said that he has always been professional and wants clarity.

The Italian confirmed his contract situation - saying it expires in 2023, with an option to extend for a further season.

Finally, Rashford is said to be concerned and bemused with his lack of playing time this season.

Fabrizio Romano: Marcus Rashford 'Considering' His Manchester United Future

By Rhys Jamesjust now
