Fabrizio Romano Provides an Update on Cristiano Ronaldo Future at Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has been speaking about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United and has provided an important update.

Romano is regarded as one of and if not the best transfer related journalist in the world.

He has some of the best contacts in football and has become the most reliable in the field.

The Italian journalist has provided an update on Ronaldo who most recently scored a hattrick for United against Spurs.

Romano has stated, "I can tell you, Cristiano is saying to teammates that he only wants to help United, he is not planning for something different."

There has been much speculation surrounding the future of Ronaldo at United but as it stands it seems he is committed to helping the club.

Ronaldo has one year left on his United contract with an option of a year extension, should the striker choose to stay at Old Trafford.

