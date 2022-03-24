Fabrizio Romano Says Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Contract Extension is in Final Stages

Fabrizio Romano has revealed a major update on the news surrounding a contract extension for Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes has been rumoured to be in discussions with United over signing a new deal at the club for a number of months.

The Portuguese midfielder signed for United in January 2020 on a contract that sees him earn around £100,000 per week.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Fernandes has been a huge player for United since signing and has gone from strength to strength for the 'Red Devils'.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed via Twitter that "Manchester United are getting closer to extend Bruno Fernandes contract. Breakthrough in the negotiations last week - the agreement is now at final stages after talks opened last July".

United will most likely include a big wage increase in Fernandes' new contract due to his performances on the pitch for the club.

