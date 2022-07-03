Fabrizio Romano: Tyrell Malacia To Manchester United Is A Done Deal

Manchester United have completed their first signing of the summer as Tyrell Malacia has signed for the club with Fabrizio Romano confirming that a deal is complete with an announcement imminent.

United have finally completed their first signing of the summer with Malacia joining the club from Feyenoord.

The Red Devils have been in negotiations with a number of players over the past weeks including the likes of Frenkie De Jong and Lisandro Martinez.

However, United wrapped up the Malacia deal in a swift time as they hijacked the deal that almost saw the left back move to Lyon.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Malacia flew to United on Sunday with his agent to formally complete the deal as well as complete the first part of his medical.

The Dutch talent will be set to complete the second part of his United medical on Monday as well as possibly being officially announced.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the movement of the Malacia deal and on Sunday night, reported;

"Malacia deal, confirmed. All signed between Man United and Feyenoord for €15m fee plus €2m add ons. First part of medical was completed on Sunday, final part on Monday. Manchester United Contract approved: 2026 with option for further season.

Official statement will follow soon."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon