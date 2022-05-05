Skip to main content
Fabrizio Romano's Latest Update on Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford's future has been a talking point ever since the appointment of new boss Erik ten Hag.

The England international has done incredible works for charity organisations by contributing to midday meals for children going to schools. Marcus Rashford has been a beanbag to unfair criticisms but his performance has not improved significantly this season after recovering from his shoulder injury through corrective surgery.

The latest information close to the player's source was revealed by Italian journalist and transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

The reporter for Guardian had a few words to say to CaughtOffside regarding the current situation: "Marcus Rashford has been considering his future since February, along with his agent. The player has not made a final decision and is waiting for a direct dialogue with Erik ten Hag before he can understand the next step."

Marcus Rashford

Discussions will start taking place once Erik ten Hag's season with Ajax comes to an end. Marcus Rashford wants assurances on playing time: "Rashford’s priority is to remain at Man United only if he will have guarantees of game time, Marcus wants to be important for the club and hopes for the World Cup with England."

Various top European clubs are interested in the player including Liverpool, Barcelona and PSG although none of them have contacted the player's camp regarding an offer. Manchester United will trigger the one-year extension clause in the forward's current contract and assess the player's form along with his influence on the Dutch manager's team.

The same journalist suggests that Marcus Rashford was one of the players that the Argentinian manager Mauricio Pochettino was looking forward to working with if he had become the next boss at Old Trafford.

