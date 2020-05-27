Fan Reaction: United ditch 'bus seat' design as 20/21 shirts are leaked

Manchester United's home and away shirts for the 2020/21 have seemingly emerged online again, but this time presenting completely new designs.

Take a look at United's new shirts here:

The home shirt has drawn comparisons with its 2015/16 counterpart, but this design features and yellow and black melange texture to go with the white shoulder lines.

It's almost invisible from pictures, but when viewing the kit in person you'll be able to see 'MANCHESTER UNITED' text on the shirt above the Adidas logo.

The Reds' away shirt may look black at first glance, but it's been described as 'legacy green' featuring monochrome off-white logos and a black all-over pattern print.

It looks similar to the shirt United rocked on the road in the 2017/18 season, although similar to the home strip, it bares white shoulder stripes rather than black.

Those leaks have been backed up by the ever-reliable Footy Headlines, citing United Retro, who have looked at each shirt in detail.

I'm a huge fan of these, particularly the away design.

I think football shirts are best when they're more subtle and the previously-leaked shirts were as far away from subtle as you could go.

It probably won't be long until these shirts are confirmed by the club and put up for sale online if you're also liking the look of them!

The new designs have gone down very well with a lot of United fans online, with many more relieved to have evaded the previous leaks than anything:

