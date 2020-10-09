Fans react as Eric Bailly suffers another injury while playing for the Ivory Coast

Eric Bailly was enjoying a strong run out against No. 1-ranked nation, Belgium in an international friendly with the Ivory Coast on Thursday night.

He was looking like he'd already forgotten the 6-1 defeat suffered at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in his first Premier League start of the season on Sunday.

However, his solid outing wasn't perfect, as he went down with what initially looked like a hamstring problem before being replaced in the 70th minute.

Bailly has addressed fans on Instagram since the worrying incident, providing good news that it was simply fatigue and nothing more serious:

“Thanks for worrying about me. But I feel perfectly fine, just fatigue.”

The 26-year-old has inconsistently shown glimpses of real quality at United since his 2016 arrival, but injuries have tarnished his career in England so far.

Bailly is one of four preferred centre-backs in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad, joined by captain Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Axel Tuanzebe.

Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo are still at the club, but look to have been frozen out of Solskjaer's plans.

Therefore, an injury to Bailly would be a major cause for concern, especially with the fixtures starting to add up as we enter the winter period.

In typical Twitter fashion, there was plenty of reaction to the Ivorian's injury scare on Thursday, ahead of next weekend's trip to face Newcastle United.

Here are some of the best comments:

