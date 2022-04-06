Fans Told 'Don't Rule Manchester United Out' in Relation to Premier League Midfielder's Transfer
Fans have been told "Don't rule Manchester United out in regards to the transfer of a Premier League star.
Christian Eriksen, who joined Brentford in January, is said to be on the radar of a host of clubs.
The midfielder's contract with eh club only lasts until the summer, but there has been talks of a possible extension - boss Thomas Frank indicated it is no secret The Bees want him to stay.
Transfer insider Dean Jones Told GiveMeSport that Tottenham Hotspur may be the most likely destination: “I think Spurs is the most obvious link that people are making."
Jones would not rule The Red Devils out however, claiming that the fact the club are on the look out for a midfielder or two means they could also go for the Danish player.
He finished: “But, from what I’m told, don’t rule out Manchester United completely from this. They are in need of midfield additions in the summer.”
