Ferdinand and Rooney were proved seriously wrong by two United signings

Rio Ferdinand has explained an interesting story about how he and Wayne Rooney perceived Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra when they joined Manchester United.

Vidic and Evra both joined United in January 2006 and memorably didn't make a good first impression at all, before the silverware-stocked years that followed.

Speaking on the latest episode of UTD Unscripted, Ferdinand explained how he use to form opinions on new players as they arrived at the club.

He pinpointed former defensive partners Vidic and Evra as two who he had serious doubts about when they arrived, before being proved seriously wrong:

"Vida was struggling, especially physically. That wasn’t just strength-wise, but breathing, too. The pace of the training sessions, which were such high intensity every day, were just such a shift in what he’d been used to. It wasn’t easy for him. I had a conversation with Wayne Rooney – a couple of times, actually – about both Vidic and Patrice Evra, who had joined at the same time. We were both basically saying: 'Wow, how have we signed these two?'"

Of course, the pair went on to have fairly successful tenures at Old Trafford, winning 18 major trophies combined.

Both players arguably make it into the greatest Premier League team of all time, never mind the greatest United team in the Premier League era.

With that in mind, it's fair to say both proved Ferdinand and Rooney wrong...

