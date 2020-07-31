Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Ferdinand and Rooney were proved seriously wrong by two United signings

Alex Turk

Rio Ferdinand has explained an interesting story about how he and Wayne Rooney perceived Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra when they joined Manchester United.

Vidic and Evra both joined United in January 2006 and memorably didn't make a good first impression at all, before the silverware-stocked years that followed.

Speaking on the latest episode of UTD Unscripted, Ferdinand explained how he use to form opinions on new players as they arrived at the club.

He pinpointed former defensive partners Vidic and Evra as two who he had serious doubts about when they arrived, before being proved seriously wrong:

"Vida was struggling, especially physically. That wasn’t just strength-wise, but breathing, too. The pace of the training sessions, which were such high intensity every day, were just such a shift in what he’d been used to. It wasn’t easy for him. I had a conversation with Wayne Rooney – a couple of times, actually – about both Vidic and Patrice Evra, who had joined at the same time. We were both basically saying: 'Wow, how have we signed these two?'"

Of course, the pair went on to have fairly successful tenures at Old Trafford, winning 18 major trophies combined.

Both players arguably make it into the greatest Premier League team of all time, never mind the greatest United team in the Premier League era.

With that in mind, it's fair to say both proved Ferdinand and Rooney wrong...

Be sure to check out Fanzine Friday on Stretford Paddock, where Jay Motty speaks with Red News founder Barney Chilton...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gary Pallister hails 'terrific' Harry Maguire's first season at United

Former Manchester United defender Gary Pallister has heaped praise on club captain Harry Maguire for his debut season.

Alex Turk

Marcus Rashford wins 19/20 Premier League Academy Graduate award

Marcus Rashford has received the 2019/20 Premier League Academy Graduate award for his accomplishments on and off the pitch.

Alex Turk

Three strikers United should look to replace Odion Ighalo next season

With Odion Ighalo's loan expiring midway through next season, let's take a look at three options for Manchester United to bolster their striking ranks.

Alex Turk

Raul Jimenez 'on his way' to United from Wolves

Raul Jimenez is reportedly 'on his way' to Manchester United from Wolves this summer, with a replacement already inbound.

Alex Turk

United facing battle with four clubs to sign Gabriel Magalhaes

Manchester United are reportedly set to do battle with four other clubs for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes this summer.

Alex Turk

Ex-United star told Jack Grealish has 'heart set' on Old Trafford move

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has claimed Jack Grealish has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford.

Alex Turk

Must keep momentum: What’s the biggest area of need in transfer window?

What's the biggest area of need for Manchester United in the summer transfer window?

Ronaldo Brown

Jesse Lingard devotes love for United in heartfelt public message

Jesse Lingard has devoted his love for Manchester United in a message to supporters on social media.

Alex Turk

Three centre-back options United should consider this summer

Alex Turk runs through three centre-back options Manchester United should consider ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Alex Turk

by

ezekial

'We need trophies' - Fernandes eyeing European glory with United

Bruno Fernandes is eyeing European success with Manchester United after helping guide the club into next season's Champions League.

Alex Turk