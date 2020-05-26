Fan Reaction: Fernandes and Pogba filmed training together for the first time

Plenty of Manchester United fans have shared their excitement at the first released footage of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba training together.

Since Fernandes arrived at Old Trafford in January, he's made a monumental impact on and off the pitch but is yet to partner Pogba in midfield.

Whilst the Frenchman has been sidelined through injury, the reputation of United's primary creative source from midfield has been bestowed upon Fernandes.

With Pogba expected to join Marcus Rashford in returning to full fitness before the season restarts, the pair are destined line up alongside each other for the remainder of the campaign.

United kickstarted first-team training again last week as preparations to return to action advance, and now the footage so many have been calling for has emerged online.

Although it's not a long clip, we can clearly see Fernandes and Pogba working together on the training pitch whilst, of course, maintain social distancing rules:

There are quite a few ways Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can mould his team around both Fernandes and Pogba in the middle of the park.

However he does, it's such an exciting prospect to have two genuinely-world-class footballers providing quality service for United's forwards.

Hopefully, as it becomes safer to do so, we'll be seeing a lot more of the duo playing together at Carrington in the next month and beyond.

Lots of United supporters haven't hidden their emotions after seeing the footage

Check out the latest Paddock Podcast where the lads discuss recent speculation that United are eyeing a move for Josh King: