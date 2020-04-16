Stretford Paddock
Fernandes calls on United to sign winners

Alex Turk

Bruno Fernandes certainly has his sights set on achieving great things at Manchester United - he's refreshingly hungry of success.

It's common knowledge that there is a long road before United are challenging for the top honours again though, however, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a great start to his rebuild at Old Trafford.

Fernandes has been one of five first-team signings Solskjaer has made as manager, with all five arguably proving to be a hit so far.

There is expected to be more movement in the summer transfer window though, and the 25-year-old has admitted United need to target the right players to join the current squad.

As part of a Q&A with supporters, Fernandes told the official club website that United need to target players with a desire to win:

"I don't know what will happen in the next season, of course Manchester is a big club and normally they buy someone because you are a big club and everyone wants to come here. We already have a big team, but whoever comes needs to come to win. Just to focus to win, I want people hungry for titles and everything. I feel this now in the group, everyone wants to win."

Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho are two players said to be priority targets for United once the season finally ends; both have proven they fit the mould of Solskjaer's philosophy perfectly.

Fernandes has won fans over already from his work on the pitch, but he simply seems to be continuing to say the right things whenever he is given the platform to do so.

The prospect of see the Reds' Portuguese magnifico lining up alongside the likes of Paul Pogba, Grealish and Sancho for the first time is exciting as anything.

