SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Bruno Fernandes determined to 'conquer many titles' with United

Alex Turk

Bruno Fernandes is hoping to 'conquer many titles' at Manchester United after a successful start to life at the club.

The 25-year-old's January arrival sparked new life into the campaign and saw United push for a third-place finish in the Premier League.

On top of that, he heavily contributed as United built on their Carabao Cup run by also reaching the FA Cup and Europa League semi-finals, although that's not good enough.

In a final message to the fans at the end of his first season at Old Trafford, Fernandes looked forward to potential future success after recent heartbreak:

It is now time for rest and to reflect so that we come back even stronger and reach the goals we set ourselves for the next season! Thank you to all my team-mates and staff who welcomed me so well over these past months at the Red Devils. I hope to continue to learn and grow every day with you, and that we may conquer many titles in the future. Together we lose, together we make mistakes and together we grow.

Fernandes has recorded another season of frightening numbers for both Sporting Lisbon and United, scoring 25 goals and providing 18 assists in 46 appearances.

12 goals and eight assists came in his 22 games for the Reds as he demonstrated sublime playmaking and penalty-taking ability.

His presence makes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad stronger than it was at the start of the 2019/20 campaign, even without any new arrivals this summer.

United genuinely have a world-class midfielder on their hands in the Portuguese magician and he now has every right to enjoy the small break to come.

Be sure to watch the latest Devils Podcast on Stretford Paddock, where Jay, Alex and Joe debate whether United miss Romelu Lukaku...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

United complete unwanted milestone in Sevilla defeat

Manchester United completed an unwanted milestone in Sunday's Europa League defeat to Sevilla.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outlines plans for 'strange' summer window

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has outlined Manchester United's plans for the 'strange' summer transfer window ahead.

Alex Turk

Confirmed: United Team vs. Sevilla

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has unsurprisingly named a strong Manchester United team to face Sevilla in tonight's Europa League semi-final.

Alex Turk

Juan Mata: Why Manchester United need experience in the squad

Patrick Ryan discusses Juan Mata's career at Manchester United and why youth must be tempered with experience.

Patrick Ryan

Europa League Semi-Final Preview: A daunting task against Sevilla awaits United

Manchester United face Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals on Sunday night, in a bid to reach their second successive final in the competition.

Alex Turk

Sevilla: 10 things you must know about United's Europa League semi-final opponents

Sevilla: 10 things you must know about Manchester United's Europa League semi-final opponents

james-young

Rivaldo backs Ousmane Dembele to flourish in England amid United links

Brazil legend Rivaldo has backed Ousmane Dembele to flourish in England, amid suggestions Manchester United view him as a Jadon Sancho alternative.

Alex Turk

Tahith Chong flying to Germany to finalise Werder Bremen loan

Tahith Chong looks set to leave Manchester United on loan for the 2020/21 season, joining Werder Bremen on loan.

Alex Turk

Reports that United have agreed Filip Stevanovic deal 'not true'

Reports from Serbia that Manchester United have agreed a deal for Partizan Belgrade winger Filip Stevanovic are 'not true'.

Alex Turk

Andreas Pereira in talks to secure move away from United

Andreas Pereira reportedly won't be at Manchester United next season and is already in talks with potential suitors.

Alex Turk