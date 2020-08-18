Bruno Fernandes determined to 'conquer many titles' with United

Bruno Fernandes is hoping to 'conquer many titles' at Manchester United after a successful start to life at the club.

The 25-year-old's January arrival sparked new life into the campaign and saw United push for a third-place finish in the Premier League.

On top of that, he heavily contributed as United built on their Carabao Cup run by also reaching the FA Cup and Europa League semi-finals, although that's not good enough.

In a final message to the fans at the end of his first season at Old Trafford, Fernandes looked forward to potential future success after recent heartbreak:

It is now time for rest and to reflect so that we come back even stronger and reach the goals we set ourselves for the next season! Thank you to all my team-mates and staff who welcomed me so well over these past months at the Red Devils. I hope to continue to learn and grow every day with you, and that we may conquer many titles in the future. Together we lose, together we make mistakes and together we grow.

Fernandes has recorded another season of frightening numbers for both Sporting Lisbon and United, scoring 25 goals and providing 18 assists in 46 appearances.

12 goals and eight assists came in his 22 games for the Reds as he demonstrated sublime playmaking and penalty-taking ability.

His presence makes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad stronger than it was at the start of the 2019/20 campaign, even without any new arrivals this summer.

United genuinely have a world-class midfielder on their hands in the Portuguese magician and he now has every right to enjoy the small break to come.

