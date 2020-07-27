'We need trophies' - Fernandes eyeing European glory with United

Bruno Fernandes is eyeing silverware at Manchester United, after helping guide the club to Champions League qualification this season.

Since arriving at United, Fernandes had the best debut Premier League campaign of any January signing in history, recording eight goals and seven assists in 14 appearances.

He's been similarly impressive in the Europa League this season, scoring the most goals (6) and providing the second-most assists (4) in the competition for Sporting Lisbon and United.

Speaking to MUTV, Fernandes explained the club's aspirations to now go beyond Champions League qualification and start winning silverware:

“Of course, playing Champions League is always special and I hope it can be with the supporters, that will be more special. We know the only thing we could achieve this season was getting into the Champions League, so we fought hard for that. But we are not happy enough because we know this club and these players, they can bring much more for the club. I think we have qualities enough to fight for some titles - more than one title, you know? I think we need to win some trophies and then we'll be really happy.”

The Europa League presents a brilliant opportunity for United to lift their first piece of silverware since... the Europa League back in 2017.

Third in the Premier League is enough to see progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but to win another European trophy would make the 19/20 a success.

United are the bookies' favourite to lift the trophy in Cologne at the end of August, and Fernandes is bound to have a big say in whether that becomes a reality.

Be sure to check out the latest episode of Howson's Brew on Stretford Paddock, with guests Jay Motty and Andy Tate...