'We need trophies' - Fernandes eyeing European glory with United

Alex Turk

Bruno Fernandes is eyeing silverware at Manchester United, after helping guide the club to Champions League qualification this season.

Since arriving at United, Fernandes had the best debut Premier League campaign of any January signing in history, recording eight goals and seven assists in 14 appearances.

He's been similarly impressive in the Europa League this season, scoring the most goals (6) and providing the second-most assists (4) in the competition for Sporting Lisbon and United.

Speaking to MUTV, Fernandes explained the club's aspirations to now go beyond Champions League qualification and start winning silverware:

“Of course, playing Champions League is always special and I hope it can be with the supporters, that will be more special. We know the only thing we could achieve this season was getting into the Champions League, so we fought hard for that. But we are not happy enough because we know this club and these players, they can bring much more for the club. I think we have qualities enough to fight for some titles - more than one title, you know? I think we need to win some trophies and then we'll be really happy.”

The Europa League presents a brilliant opportunity for United to lift their first piece of silverware since... the Europa League back in 2017.

Third in the Premier League is enough to see progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but to win another European trophy would make the 19/20 a success.

United are the bookies' favourite to lift the trophy in Cologne at the end of August, and Fernandes is bound to have a big say in whether that becomes a reality.

Be sure to check out the latest episode of Howson's Brew on Stretford Paddock, with guests Jay Motty and Andy Tate...

Star Red vs. Leicester City (A): Victor Lindelof

Victor Lindelof produced another really impressive game by numbers as Manchester United beat Leicester City 2-0.

Alex Turk

'Blah, blah, blah' - Solskjaer delighted to prove the papers wrong

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken very fondly about Manchester United proving the newspapers wrong by finishing third in the Premier League.

Alex Turk

Five Leicester players that could improve United next season

Leicester's failure to qualify for the Champions League might open up a door for United to pick up some of their best talent.

james-young

Maguire: Champions League football is the minimum expectancy at United

Harry Maguire has explained how Champions League football is the minimum expectancy at a club like Manchester United, following the win over Leicester City.

Alex Turk

Manchester United are back in the Champions League

Manchester United secured qualification for next season's Champions League with a 2-0 win against Leicester City on Sunday.

Alex Turk

United Team News: Leicester City (A)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made one change as Manchester United face Leicester City for a Champions League spot.

Alex Turk

Predicted United XI: Leicester City (A)

Who will start for Manchester United as they face Leicester City for a Champions League spot on Sunday?

Alex Turk

Premier League Preview: Leicester City (A)

Manchester United travel to Leicester City on Sunday knowing if they avoid defeat, Champions League football will be secured.

Alex Turk

Declan Rice: The classy midfielder to fill United's inevitable Nemanja Matic-size void

Declan Rice could be the prime candidate to replace Nemanja Matic at Manchester United, so how did he perform for West Ham United in Wednesday's 1-1 draw?

Alex Turk

Manchester United vs West Ham United: A Review

Manchester United were unconvincing during their 1-1 draw against David Moyes' Hammers. Despite moving to third, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be unimpressed with this performance, with a series of mistakes made all over the pitch. This article addresses where improvement is needed for the final and vital game against Leicester City.

OmarGarrick