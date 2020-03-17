Why Fernandes was named February Player of the Month

Everyone knew the outrageous numbers Bruno Fernandes has been regularly producing in Portugal over the last few years before he joined Manchester United in January.

No one would have predicted the start he has made to life in England though, after he was named the Premier League Player of the Month for February.

Fernandes' arrival has conveniently coincided with United's best run of form in over a year, with the Reds currently thriving on an 11-game unbeaten run.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are well in the hunt for a top-four spot, as well as reaching the FA Cup Quarter-Finals and the same stage in the Europa League - pretty much.

The Portugal international has massively strengthened Solskjaer's midfield options and the statistics tell you all you need to know about the impact he's made.

Amongst other United players in February, Fernandes completed the most passes into the final third (30), final third passes (60), passes into the box (41), as well as taking the most shots (10), creating the most chances (7) and providing the most assists (2).

In the Premier League since his debut, the 25-year-old has made 4.8 passes into the final third, taken 3.8 shots, 1.4 on target, completed 3.2 long balls, created 2.2 chances and has won 2.0 tackles p90.

He's also maintained a very respectable 0.6 xG+xA (expected goals and assists) - 0.4 goals and 0.6 assists.

Statistics are interesting and are very handy to back up your points, but the truth is I don't even need stats to know just how much of a difference Fernandes makes.

At times, it feels like United are only going to created chances in a particular match if he's involved, whilst it also seems he's helped bring out an improved form from his team-mates.

Just by watching him play and witnessing the undoubted class he has on the ball, not forgetting his clear leadership qualities off it, you can see United have bagged an absolute superstar.

I, for one, can't wait to see what he can offer once normal order resumes.