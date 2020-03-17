Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

Why Fernandes was named February Player of the Month

Alex Turk

Everyone knew the outrageous numbers Bruno Fernandes has been regularly producing in Portugal over the last few years before he joined Manchester United in January.

No one would have predicted the start he has made to life in England though, after he was named the Premier League Player of the Month for February.

Fernandes' arrival has conveniently coincided with United's best run of form in over a year, with the Reds currently thriving on an 11-game unbeaten run.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are well in the hunt for a top-four spot, as well as reaching the FA Cup Quarter-Finals and the same stage in the Europa League - pretty much.

The Portugal international has massively strengthened Solskjaer's midfield options and the statistics tell you all you need to know about the impact he's made.

Amongst other United players in February, Fernandes completed the most passes into the final third (30), final third passes (60), passes into the box (41), as well as taking the most shots (10), creating the most chances (7) and providing the most assists (2).

In the Premier League since his debut, the 25-year-old has made 4.8 passes into the final third, taken 3.8 shots, 1.4 on target, completed 3.2 long balls, created 2.2 chances and has won 2.0 tackles p90.

He's also maintained a very respectable 0.6 xG+xA (expected goals and assists) - 0.4 goals and 0.6 assists.

Statistics are interesting and are very handy to back up your points, but the truth is I don't even need stats to know just how much of a difference Fernandes makes.

At times, it feels like United are only going to created chances in a particular match if he's involved, whilst it also seems he's helped bring out an improved form from his team-mates.

Just by watching him play and witnessing the undoubted class he has on the ball, not forgetting his clear leadership qualities off it, you can see United have bagged an absolute superstar.

I, for one, can't wait to see what he can offer once normal order resumes.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

United’s bold 20/21 home shirt potentially revealed

It looks like a part of United's 2020/21 home shirt has been revealed and it's certainly *out there*, to say the least.

Alex Turk

Pogba steps up injury recovery with Carrick

An interesting report has revealed what Pogba has been doing as he nears his long-awaited return to action.

Alex Turk

Chelsea 'interested' in signing Gomes

Recent reports suggest Chelsea want to take Gomes to Stamford Bridge once his United contract expires.

Alex Turk

Rooney heaps praise on Sir Alex in new column

United fans will love what Rooney has said about Sir Alex Ferguson in his first column.

Alex Turk

Shanghai Shenhua confirm Ighalo valuation

Shanghai Shenhua have told United how much they will have to fork out to sign Ighalo permanently this summer.

Alex Turk

Does The Suspension of Football End United’s Champions League Hopes?

A look at how the recent outbreak of COVID-19 will impact United's hopes of Champions League football next season.

Patrick Ryan

Premier League clubs preparing summer swoop for Jones

Reports suggest United could finally be offloading Jones in the summer, with a couple of top-flight clubs interested.

Alex Turk

Dong Fangzhuo: Where Are They Now?

Patrick Ryan discusses the career of one of Manchester United's most obscure signings ever: the Chinese forward Dong Fangzhuo.

Patrick Ryan

How has COVID-19 affected United?

With all football suspended; we look at when United will play again, what exactly has been postponed and what the implications could be.

Alex Turk

Player Profile: Fred v LASK Linz (A)

We delve into Fred's statistics as he controlled the midfield with an almost-complete performance in Austria on Thursday.

Alex Turk