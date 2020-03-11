Why United are unbeaten since signing Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes completed his move to Manchester United after the 6-0 win against Tranmere Rovers and 1-0 triumph over Manchester City at the end of March.

Since then, United's impressive unbeaten run has continued, hitting the 10-game mark with a stunning 2-0 win against Man City at Old Trafford at the weekend.

After a miserable start to 2020 which saw definitive defeats against Arsenal, City, Liverpool and Burnley, I think it's no coincidence Fernandes' arrival coincides with the hot run of form.

The Portuguese midfield maestro has been in England for just over a month and he's already been named PFA Player of the Month for February.

Since his debut against Wolves at the start of February, Fernandes has been directly involved in 5 goals in as many Premier League games.

It's his more in-depth on-field achievements that have seriously caught the eye though, underlining just how big of an impact he's made.

In the league, amongst United players since his debut, Fernandes has: put the most passes into the box (48), made the most final third passes (43), taken the most shots (19), created the most chances (11), contributed to the most goals (5) and provided the most assists (3).

Although the proof is there that he has monumentally improved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's options, the stats stretch further than that just amongst others at the club.

In terms of Premier League midfielders since his maiden appearance, Fernandes has: put the most passes into the box (48), hit the most shots on target (7), contributed to the most goals (5) and provided the joint-most assists (3).

Even though the numbers he produced in Portugal were outrageous in their own right, I don't think many would've predicted the start Fernandes has made at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old seriously looks like a club great in the making and hopefully he can continue to guide United to Champions League football next season.