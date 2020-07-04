Bruno Fernandes named United's June Player of the Month

Bruno Fernandes has been named Manchester United's Player of the Month for June - his third consecutive award since joining the club.

He's clinched it with a landslide 64% of the fan vote, with Nemanja Matic the runner-up with 20% and Anthony Martial in third with 16%.

The 25-year-old arrived from Sporting Lisbon at the end of January and has taken the Premier League by storm, claiming the top-flight's February Player of the Month award.

His recognition record at United has been all the more impressive though, with fans now voting him as Player of the Month in February, March and now June.

Yes, that's every single month possible - bearing in mind April and May hosted lockdown - and it's not at all like he hasn't deserved it either.

Since February 1, no player has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than the Portuguese international.

Fernandes has scored five goals and provided three assists in his first eight league appearances from midfield.

Only Martial has scored more than him in that period (6), and sits second in the rankings alongside Mohamed Salah.

Fernandes has simply taken United to another level since his arrival though and is a big reason why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has led the team to a 15-match unbeaten run.

A top-four spot is there for the taking and hopefully, the Reds get there, because a player of Fernandes' class deserves to play amongst the European elite.

