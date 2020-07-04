Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Bruno Fernandes named United's June Player of the Month

Alex Turk

Bruno Fernandes has been named Manchester United's Player of the Month for June - his third consecutive award since joining the club.

He's clinched it with a landslide 64% of the fan vote, with Nemanja Matic the runner-up with 20% and Anthony Martial in third with 16%.

The 25-year-old arrived from Sporting Lisbon at the end of January and has taken the Premier League by storm, claiming the top-flight's February Player of the Month award.

His recognition record at United has been all the more impressive though, with fans now voting him as Player of the Month in February, March and now June.

Yes, that's every single month possible - bearing in mind April and May hosted lockdown - and it's not at all like he hasn't deserved it either.

Since February 1, no player has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than the Portuguese international.

Fernandes has scored five goals and provided three assists in his first eight league appearances from midfield.

Only Martial has scored more than him in that period (6), and sits second in the rankings alongside Mohamed Salah.

Fernandes has simply taken United to another level since his arrival though and is a big reason why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has led the team to a 15-match unbeaten run.

A top-four spot is there for the taking and hopefully, the Reds get there, because a player of Fernandes' class deserves to play amongst the European elite.

Be sure to watch the Three-Point Preview with Alex Bagueley and Ronaldo Brown over on Stretford Paddock before today's game:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Predicted XI: AFC Bournemouth (H)

How will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set Manchester United up against AFC Bournemouth this weekend?

Alex Turk

Premier League Preview: AFC Bournemouth (H)

It's time to preview Manchester United's next Premier League game, as relegation-threatened AFC Bournemouth visit Old Trafford.

Alex Turk

Brighton vs Manchester United: A Tactical Review

Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 victory against Brighton and Hove Albion, with impressive performances identified across the starting eleven. Today, we look at where the game was won for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, courtesy of a brace from Portuguese maestro, Bruno Fernandes.

OmarGarrick

Impressive stat highlights Bruno Fernandes' Premier League impact

An impressive statistic has helped highlight the huge impact Bruno Fernandes has had on the Premier League since joining Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Fernandes praises quality of midfield team-mates

Bruno Fernandes has recognised the quality of his Manchester United midfield team-mates after scoring twice in the Brighton & Hove Albion win.

Alex Turk

Solskjaer hails 'special' Greenwood after Brighton display

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed Mason Greenwood's performance and goal as Manchester United romped past Brighton & Hove Albion.

Alex Turk

Player Profile: Paul Pogba vs Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

We delve into the numbers from Paul Pogba's performance as Manchester United defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 in the Premier League.

Alex Turk

Player Ratings: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

It's time to rate the Manchester United players following the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Alex Turk

United Team News: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made no changes from the last Premier League game as Manchester United visit Brighton & Hove Albion tonight.

Alex Turk

Predicted XI: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

We provide insight on who could start as Manchester United travel to Brighton & Hove Albion this evening.

Alex Turk