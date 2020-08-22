SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Bruno Fernandes wins fourth Manchester United Player of the Month award

Alex Turk

Bruno Fernandes has been named Manchester United Player of the Month for a fourth time, despite joining the club in January.

The 25-year-old has won the fan-voted award for February, March, June and now August, which perfectly epitomises his impact at Old Trafford.

Fernandes received 48% of the votes for his performances in United's remaining Europa League knockout games.

From the two other candidates, Anthony Martial finished with 44% while Fred didn't earn as much recognition with 8%.

To conclude an impressive individual campaign, Fernandes' eight Europa League goals saw him finish as the competition's top scorer this season.

The Portuguese midfielder played a pivotal role in United's push for a third-place Premier League finish and long cup runs.

Since arriving from Sporting Lisbon, he's scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 22 appearances and is plenty of fans' shouts for Player of the Season.

Eight of Fernandes' 12 goals have been penalties - he's yet to miss one - in a season where United have won more than any other team in Europe's top five leagues.

Forgetting goal contributions though, the all-around

The feeling Fernandes has bestowed on the United squad and supporters has made him one of if not the best post-Sir Alex Ferguson signings.

United's magician will be back firing next season, as the club's main creative source by some distance.

Will the club add new names to support him a bit more? Who knows. I don't even think Ed Woodward and Matt Judge know.

Be sure to check out the latest Tier 1 Podcast on Stretford Paddock with German football expert Patrick Berger...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Harry Maguire returns to England after pleading not guilty in Greek court

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has returned to England after pleading not guilty in court, following a night inside a Syros prison cell.

Alex Turk

Manchester United players dominate Europa League rankings after long campaign

Three Manchester United players have won awards following the 2019/20 Europa League campaign.

Alex Turk

Jadon Sancho provides his latest take on transfer speculation

Jadon Sancho has explained his thoughts on the current transfer speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Pictured: Harry Maguire arrives in Syros ahead of court appearance on Saturday

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been pictured arriving at Syros police station ahead of his court appearance tomorrow.

Alex Turk

Manchester United receive international clearance to complete Marc Jurado transfer

Manchester United have received international clearance to complete the transfer of Marc Jurado from Barcelona.

Alex Turk

Harry Maguire arrested in Mykonos after fight on Friday morning

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been arrested by Greek authorities in Mykonos, after being involved in a fight on Friday morning.

Alex Turk

Borussia Dortmund team-mates 'convinced' Jadon Sancho is staying another season

Jadon Sancho's Borussia Dortmund team-mates are reportedly 'convinced' he's staying another season, amid heavy Manchester United interest.

Alex Turk

Manchester United make late 'concrete move' to sign Lille defender Gabriel

Manchester United have reportedly made a late 'concrete move' to sign Lille defender Gabriel, but face competition from Arsenal and Napoli.

Alex Turk

Will Dean Henderson be at Manchester United next season?

After another successful loan spell at Sheffield United, will Dean Henderson be at Manchester United next season?

Alex Turk

by

ScottKennedy

Dean Henderson to sign bumper new Manchester United contract

Dean Henderson is reportedly set to sign a bumper new Manchester United contract, committing his long-term future to the club.

Alex Turk