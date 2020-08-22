Bruno Fernandes wins fourth Manchester United Player of the Month award

Bruno Fernandes has been named Manchester United Player of the Month for a fourth time, despite joining the club in January.

The 25-year-old has won the fan-voted award for February, March, June and now August, which perfectly epitomises his impact at Old Trafford.

Fernandes received 48% of the votes for his performances in United's remaining Europa League knockout games.

From the two other candidates, Anthony Martial finished with 44% while Fred didn't earn as much recognition with 8%.

To conclude an impressive individual campaign, Fernandes' eight Europa League goals saw him finish as the competition's top scorer this season.

The Portuguese midfielder played a pivotal role in United's push for a third-place Premier League finish and long cup runs.

Since arriving from Sporting Lisbon, he's scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 22 appearances and is plenty of fans' shouts for Player of the Season.

Eight of Fernandes' 12 goals have been penalties - he's yet to miss one - in a season where United have won more than any other team in Europe's top five leagues.

Forgetting goal contributions though, the all-around

The feeling Fernandes has bestowed on the United squad and supporters has made him one of if not the best post-Sir Alex Ferguson signings.

United's magician will be back firing next season, as the club's main creative source by some distance.

Will the club add new names to support him a bit more? Who knows. I don't even think Ed Woodward and Matt Judge know.

