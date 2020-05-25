Fernandes recalls watching 2008 Champions League Final

Bruno Fernandes has kept in touch with Manchester United supporters during lockdown and he's opened up again as part of an exclusive interview.

The Portuguese playmaker inspired United to an 11-match unbeaten run ahead of the break from football after joining in the January transfer window.

He's had more chance to connect with fans off the pitch than on it so far though, and many will be very fond of his most recent comments.

In an interview on the official club website, Fernandes was asked which game from the past he'd like to nominate for an episode of United Rewind.

The game he recalled was the 2008 Champions League Final, where fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo helped United to European glory:

"The Champions League Final [2008] when Cristiano [Ronaldo] scores with the header. After this, he misses a penalty, I think it’s the same one right, against Chelsea. I think it was a great final and for Cristiano it was one of the best games yet. Because he scored an amazing goal with a header. He doesn’t jump, he flies. After this, he missed the penalty but at the end, United won the Champions League and at the end we see him crying on the ground because he won the Champions League. It was one of the most important games in the history of Manchester United."

I can only imagine how much of an idol Ronaldo is for Fernandes and plenty of other young, Portuguese players.

Hopefully, the Reds will be able to take to the field safely sooner rather than later and we can all get our much-missed dose of Fernandes brilliance.

Whilst he's a key part of the set-up, you wouldn't rule out more European success either...

