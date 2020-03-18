'I shivered': Fernandes reveals how it felt debuting at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes has opened up about his emotions as he stepped onto the Old Trafford pitch for the first time, and Manchester United fans should love what he's had to say.

The 25-year-old midfielder finally made his heavily-demanded arrival in January and has started off in fine fashion, picking up the Premier League and United Player of the Month awards for February.

He made his debut in a tightly-knit 0-0 stalemate with Wolverhampton Wanderers, but has since contributed to seven goals in his first nine appearances.

That's as many as Robin van Persie, more than Zlatan Ibrahimovic (5) and a higher total than Jesse Lingard (2), Paul Pogba (1), Andreas Pereira (1) and Fred (1) combined.

Speaking to The Mirror, Fernandes revealed how he felt playing at Old Trafford for the first time and believes the Theatre of Dreams is the most iconic stadium alongside the San Siro:

"I shivered [when he stepped out at Old Trafford]. I dreamed of playing there as a child. If you talk about stadiums, I tell you: San Siro and Old Trafford are the most iconic. They have a different panache."

It's brilliant to see the passion Fernandes has brought to United; it's clear he was desperate to join from Sporting Lisbon and now he's here, you can tell he feels right at home.

The Reds are yet to taste defeat since his January arrival and honestly speaking, I really don't think that's a coincidence.

You can see he has what it takes to push this team to the next level under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and long may his impact continue.