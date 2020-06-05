Fernandes shares exciting message about Pogba

One of the most exciting prospects about the Premier League's resumption later this month is, without a doubt, Bruno Fernandes finally being able to link up with Paul Pogba.

Fernandes has started life at Manchester United in fantastic fashion, scoring three goals and providing four assists in his first nine appearances before the break.

His presence has lifted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his side's performances to the point where United are currently enjoying an 11-match unbeaten run.

Pogba has been widely recognised as the Reds' best midfielder for years but has been limited to just five Premier League appearances this season through injury.

It's meant the Frenchman hasn't been able to link up with Fernandes yet, but he's now returned to fitness and should be ready to make a comeback later this month.

Speaking on an Instagram Live, quoted by the Metro, Fernandes expressed his excitement to finally play alongside Pogba:

“Yes, of course [I'm excited to play with Pogba]. I think Paul is one of the best players in Manchester and in the world. He was injured for a lot of time. The opportunity to play side to side with him is fantastic because you want to play with the best players you can.”

Many are rightly interested to see how Solskjaer sets the duo up together, considering the form of Fred and Scott McTominay this season.

