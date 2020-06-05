Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Fernandes shares exciting message about Pogba

Alex Turk

One of the most exciting prospects about the Premier League's resumption later this month is, without a doubt, Bruno Fernandes finally being able to link up with Paul Pogba.

Fernandes has started life at Manchester United in fantastic fashion, scoring three goals and providing four assists in his first nine appearances before the break.

His presence has lifted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his side's performances to the point where United are currently enjoying an 11-match unbeaten run.

Pogba has been widely recognised as the Reds' best midfielder for years but has been limited to just five Premier League appearances this season through injury.

It's meant the Frenchman hasn't been able to link up with Fernandes yet, but he's now returned to fitness and should be ready to make a comeback later this month.

Speaking on an Instagram Live, quoted by the Metro, Fernandes expressed his excitement to finally play alongside Pogba:

“Yes, of course [I'm excited to play with Pogba]. I think Paul is one of the best players in Manchester and in the world. He was injured for a lot of time. The opportunity to play side to side with him is fantastic because you want to play with the best players you can.”

Many are rightly interested to see how Solskjaer sets the duo up together, considering the form of Fred and Scott McTominay this season.

Be sure to check out Stretford Paddock's recent Q&A, where the lads take the opportunity to answer your questions on all things United:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

United's gruelling June fixture schedule revealed

Manchester United's first four fixtures ahead of the return of domestic football have been revealed and it looks to be a gruelling schedule.

Alex Turk

Premier League clubs can now make five substitutions

Once the Premier League resumes later this month, Manchester United will be able to make five substitutions every game.

Alex Turk

United reignite interest in signing Havertz

Manchester United have reignited their interest in Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz, according to a respected source in Germany.

Alex Turk

Date set for United's first game back after three-month break

Manchester United will return to action against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday 19 June, live on Sky Sports.

Alex Turk

Sancho No.1 Priority | Manchester United Transfer News | 03/06/20

James Robson of the Evening Standard reports that United are now focussing their efforts on signing Jadon Sancho and making him the priority signing this summer.

Mitul Mistry

Estudiantes confirm Rojo likely to make United return

Estudiantes have confirmed Marcos Rojo is likely to return to Manchester United following the expiry of his loan deal later this month.

Alex Turk

United Will Try to Sign Sterling" - The Independent | Manchester United Transfer News | 02/06/20

One of the weirdest transfer stories of the summer, Manchester United look set to pursue Raheem Sterling if Manchester City's UCL ban is upheld

Mitul Mistry

Inter in talks to keep Alexis until July 2021

Inter Milan are reportedly in talks with Manchester United to extend Alexis Sanchez's loan until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Alex Turk

Rodon and Sancho 'likelier' to join United than Grealish

According to reports, there are two players more likely to join Manchester United than Jack Grealish this summer.

Alex Turk

Frontrunners United would 'do anything' to sign Sancho

Manchester United would reportedly 'do anything' to sign priority target Jadon Sancho this summer.

Alex Turk