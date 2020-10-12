SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Bruno Fernandes shares respect for the NHS; explains family connections

Alex Turk

Bruno Fernandes has taken the opportunity to thank the NHS for their work during the coronavirus pandemic whilst away from Manchester United.

The 26-year-old midfielder is away with Portugal on international duty and faced Paul Pogba in Sunday's 0-0 draw against France.

Fernandes has heavily featured for United since joining in January, but he wasn't the only family member to arrive in England this year.

His brother has been working for the NHS throughout COVID-19 and he has taken the time to share his appreciation.

Speaking to the official club website, Fernandes made sure to thank his brother and the NHS for their work amidst the COVID-19 pandemic:

"I have my brother. He is working in London and also his girlfriend too is also working in London. And my brother said two days ago, I don’t see a photo in your Instagram saying ‘thank you’ for your work. I say it now so, after, he can see it on MUTV, thank you for his work in the NHS!

"It’s hard work [for the NHS staff], you know. They work for so many hours. Some of them can’t see their families and friends and it was really difficult. For example, my brother was due to come in March but he didn’t come because he was working in the hospital. He doesn’t want me to take any risks in being with him as he could have had the virus or not.

"For him, it was difficult as he couldn’t fly back to Portugal to see my mum and dad. So, for him and the rest of the people, it was really difficult. Some people have kids at home and need to go to work and go somewhere else, go to work and go somewhere else. Only after maybe two to three months working, they can see their kids. It was very difficult.”

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Marcus Rashford honoured after receiving MBE for campaigning work

Marcus Rashford has expressed his gratitude at receiving an MBE for his campaigning work for vulnerable children.

Alex Turk

Edinson Cavani eyeing major silverware during time at Man United

Edinson Cavani is eyeing major silverware during his time at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Edinson Cavani: Facundo Pellistri will offer a lot to Man United

Edinson Cavani has explained Facundo Pellistri will offer a lot to Manchester United after his summer arrival.

Alex Turk

Edinson Cavani offers early advice to United's young forwards

Edinson Cavani has offered some early advice to Manchester United's young forwards.

Alex Turk

Edinson Cavani: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's words encouraged me to join United

Edinson Cavani has revealed that a conversation with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer encouraged him to join Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Manchester United players on International duty: the latest after one round of fixtures.

Manchester United players on International duty: the latest after one round of fixtures.

james-young

Fans react as Eric Bailly suffers another injury while playing for the Ivory Coast

Manchester United fans have reacted in their hundreds after Eric Bailly suffered his latest injury while playing for the Ivory Coast

Alex Turk

Paul Pogba talks up Real Madrid move once again on international duty

Paul Pogba has been talking up a future transfer to Real Madrid once again while on international duty with France.

Alex Turk

Edinson Cavani addresses Man United fans for the first time since joining

Edinson Cavani has addressed Manchester United fans for the first time since joining on transfer deadline day.

Alex Turk

Champions League: Telles, Pellistri, Cavani included in 25-man squad

Manchester United have named their 25-man squad for the 2020/21 Champions League Group Stage.

Alex Turk