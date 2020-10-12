Bruno Fernandes shares respect for the NHS; explains family connections

Bruno Fernandes has taken the opportunity to thank the NHS for their work during the coronavirus pandemic whilst away from Manchester United.

The 26-year-old midfielder is away with Portugal on international duty and faced Paul Pogba in Sunday's 0-0 draw against France.

Fernandes has heavily featured for United since joining in January, but he wasn't the only family member to arrive in England this year.

His brother has been working for the NHS throughout COVID-19 and he has taken the time to share his appreciation.

Speaking to the official club website, Fernandes made sure to thank his brother and the NHS for their work amidst the COVID-19 pandemic:

"I have my brother. He is working in London and also his girlfriend too is also working in London. And my brother said two days ago, I don’t see a photo in your Instagram saying ‘thank you’ for your work. I say it now so, after, he can see it on MUTV, thank you for his work in the NHS! "It’s hard work [for the NHS staff], you know. They work for so many hours. Some of them can’t see their families and friends and it was really difficult. For example, my brother was due to come in March but he didn’t come because he was working in the hospital. He doesn’t want me to take any risks in being with him as he could have had the virus or not. "For him, it was difficult as he couldn’t fly back to Portugal to see my mum and dad. So, for him and the rest of the people, it was really difficult. Some people have kids at home and need to go to work and go somewhere else, go to work and go somewhere else. Only after maybe two to three months working, they can see their kids. It was very difficult.”

