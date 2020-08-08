Bruno Fernandes strike nominated for Premier League Goal of the Season award

Manchester United's breathtaking third goal in the 3-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion has been nominated for the 2019/20 Premier League Goal of the Season award.

United romped to victory at the AMEX Stadium as part of the 14-match unbeaten run at the end of the campaign, which helped achieve a respectable third-place finish.

Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes had already scored one-a-piece in the first-half to put the Reds in control before they combined to produce the pick of the lot.

It was a scintillating counter-attack started by Nemanja Matic's pinpoint long ball down the left flank, before Greenwood carried it into the final third and aimed a cross over a cluster of bodies towards Fernandes at the back post.

The Portuguese magician met the cross with a wicked volley, leaving Mat Ryan with no chance in goal and finishing off a counter-attacking goal that cropped up memories of some of the greatest goals under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Nominees - watch all nine goals here:

Harvey Barnes vs. Sheffield United (August)

Moussa Djenepo vs. Sheffield United (September)

Matthew Longstaff vs. Manchester United (October)

Kevin De Bruyne vs. Newcastle United (November)

Son Heung-min vs. Burnley (December)

Alireza Jahanbakhsh vs. Chelsea (January)

Matej Vydra vs. Southampton (February)

BRUNO FERNANDES VS. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION (June)

Kevin De Bruyne vs. Norwich City (July)

You can vote for Fernandes to win another individual honour in his short stint in England so far here!

