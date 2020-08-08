Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Bruno Fernandes strike nominated for Premier League Goal of the Season award

Alex Turk

Manchester United's breathtaking third goal in the 3-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion has been nominated for the 2019/20 Premier League Goal of the Season award.

United romped to victory at the AMEX Stadium as part of the 14-match unbeaten run at the end of the campaign, which helped achieve a respectable third-place finish.

Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes had already scored one-a-piece in the first-half to put the Reds in control before they combined to produce the pick of the lot.

It was a scintillating counter-attack started by Nemanja Matic's pinpoint long ball down the left flank, before Greenwood carried it into the final third and aimed a cross over a cluster of bodies towards Fernandes at the back post.

The Portuguese magician met the cross with a wicked volley, leaving Mat Ryan with no chance in goal and finishing off a counter-attacking goal that cropped up memories of some of the greatest goals under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Nominees - watch all nine goals here:

Harvey Barnes vs. Sheffield United (August)

Moussa Djenepo vs. Sheffield United (September)

Matthew Longstaff vs. Manchester United (October)

Kevin De Bruyne vs. Newcastle United (November)

Son Heung-min vs. Burnley (December)

Alireza Jahanbakhsh vs. Chelsea (January)

Matej Vydra vs. Southampton (February)

BRUNO FERNANDES VS. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION (June)

Kevin De Bruyne vs. Norwich City (July)

You can vote for Fernandes to win another individual honour in his short stint in England so far here!

Be sure to check out the latest Fanzine Friday on Stretford Paddock, where Jay Motty catches up with United We Stand founder and editor, Andy Mitten...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

United quartet nominated for Premier League Young Player of the Year award

Three Manchester United stars have been nominated for the Premier League's 2019/20 Young Player of the Year award.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses calls to give Harry Maguire a rest

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has addressed calls to give Manchester United captain Harry Maguire a rest in the Europa League.

Alex Turk

Tahith Chong set to complete exciting Werder Bremen loan move

Promising Manchester United forward Tahith Chong is set to complete an exciting loan move to Werder Bremen for the 2020/21 season.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Alexis Sanchez has left United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Alexis Sanchez has left Manchester United on a permanent transfer, joining Inter Milan.

Alex Turk

Europa League Preview: LASK Linz (H)

Manchester United host LASK Linz at Old Trafford on Wednesday night as they look to secure passage into the Europa League quarter-finals.

Alex Turk

Fred: United now capable of winning all the gold

Fred has claimed Manchester United are capable of challenging for all the silverware next season.

Alex Turk

United confirm changes to Europa League squad

Manchester United have confirmed the 30-man squad that will feature in the remainding knockout stages of the Europa League.

Alex Turk

Manchester United's new 20/21 home shirt explained

Manchester United have, this morning, unveiled the new home shirt for the 2020/21 home season and will wear it against LASK Linz on Wednesday.

Alex Turk

United enter 'advanced stage' in talks for Sancho

Manchester United have reportedly entered an 'advanced stage' in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk

Three midfielders United should look at if Paul Pogba doesn't sign a new contract

Three midfielders Manchester United should look to sign if Paul Pogba doesn't extend his contract.

Alex Turk